share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

WHO Publishes Ethical Criteria for Vaccine Trials that Require Infecting Healthy Volunteers With Covid19

More than 14,000 people have already registered their intent to join a human challenge trial, should one begin soon.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 11, 2020
challenge trials Covid19
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related