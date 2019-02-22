share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Painful Sex Is a Real Medical Condition, But Doctors Often Miss, Dismiss It

Consequently, women don’t report it and suffer in silence.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Feb 22, 2019
dyspareunia
Image courtesy of MyDomaine
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexHealth
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related