share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Untrending: Does Intermittent Fasting Really Work?

Surprisingly, this is one fad that has (some) evidence to back it up.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Feb 21, 2019
intermittent fasting works
Image courtesy of Bon Appetit
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcardiovascular health
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related