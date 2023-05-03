share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Everything You Need To Know About Skin Cancer

If detected early, it’s the most treatable of all cancers.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Feb 20, 2019
what causes skin cancer
Image courtesy of Healthline
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcancer
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related