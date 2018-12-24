share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Sexual Dysfunction Looks Like When Female Sexual Dissatisfaction Is the Norm

A look at the bio-psycho-social factors behind a condition defined by sexual satisfaction.

written by
Prachi Gangwani
published
Dec 24, 2018
fsd female sexual dysfunction
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexHealth
AuthorPrachi Gangwani

When not writing about gender and/or relationships, you can find Prachi either reading, petting her cat and dog (yes, she has one of each), sweating it out, or guzzling wine. She is a psychologist-turned-full-time-writer, and recently finished writing her first book, Dear Men: A Feminist's Guide to Dating in the 21st Century, which will be published by Aleph Book Company in 2019.

Related