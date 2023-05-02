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The Buzz Cut: Media Surprised To Learn That Single Mother Doesn’t Adopt Every Child She Is Seen With

This week in The Buzz Cut, a woman’s non-maternal choice baffles science, men are concerned about their rights, and tennis struggles with a male player.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 15, 2022
single mom surprises scientists
Image Credits: Tribune/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturemens rights
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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