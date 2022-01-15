share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Minnal Murali’ Subverts the Superhero Genre Through the Supersuit

The cape of this Indian superhero represents accountability and access to the community he comes from.

written by
Eisha Nair
published
Jan 15, 2022
Minnal Murali superhero costume
Image Credit: Minnal Murali(2021)/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturesuperheroes
AuthorEisha Nair

Eisha is an independent journalist and illustrator from Mumbai, who has written on mental health, music, and culture. She was a content and curatorial associate for Sarmaya Arts Foundation, where she wrote on history, photography and art. Find her on @eisha_nair on Twitter and @eishaenterprises on Instagram.

Related