share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Only 0.3% of Parliament Questions in the Last 20 Years Were About Climate Change: Study

There would be greater climate awareness and action “if politicians from vulnerable states or those representing vulnerable groups asked more questions.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 26, 2022
climate change indian parliament
Image Credit: PTI
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related