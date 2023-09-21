share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

India Wants to Build Smart Cities. We Asked Experts if These Urban Designs Can Survive the Climate Crisis.

“The vision of the Smart City Mission comes at the cost of the ecological landscape of cities and ideas of inclusivity.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jun 12, 2022
india smart cities
Image credit:Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related