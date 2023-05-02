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Identifying Climate Villains Has Become Mainstream — But It Isn’t Enough

A slew of celebrities were harshly criticized as ‘climate criminals’ for their short private jet flights, and priceless art has begun to stand in for a symbol of the destructive elite — but what does real accountab...

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 25, 2022
kylie jenner private jet outrage
Image credits – Forbes/ Jetphotos
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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