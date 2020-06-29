share
The Swdl
Why We Find Pessimists to be More Intelligent

By seeming rather oblivious to risks that a pessimist would hurry to point out, optimists can end up looking less intelligent by default.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 25, 2022
why pessimists seem smarter
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

