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How a Robust Climate Education Curriculum Can Address Young Adults’ Eco‑Anxiety

According to a study, textbook wordings that portray climate change as ‘uncertain’ increase students’ doubts about their future.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Oct 19, 2021
how to address climate anxiety?
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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FutureEnvironmentclimate anxiety
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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