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Why We Keep Ignoring Crisis Warnings

People — and governments — can underplay danger because of perceived distance, a sense of exceptionalism, or even of futility.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 30, 2021
why people ignore covid19 warning
Image Credit: PTI
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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