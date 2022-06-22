share
The Swdl
Nothing Wrong With Wandering Around Streets Late at Night in a City Like Mumbai, Court Rules

“Even if it [is] assumed that 01:30 a.m. is too late, then also w[a]ndering on the street is not an offence when there is no night curfew.”

Devrupa Rakshit
Jun 23, 2022
