Kerala HC Criticizes Indian Police’s Use of Abusive Language As Colonial Hangover

“[Such behavior] is anathema to a civilized and cultured force and are the relic of the colonial subjugatory tactics.”

Devrupa Rakshit
Sep 23, 2021
Image Credit: News18
Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

