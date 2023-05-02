share
The Swdl
Alleged Assault on Zomato Delivery Agent Is a Reminder of How Everyday Casteism Thrives in India

Instant delivery promises and economic ideas of “efficiency” end up exacerbating violence along caste and class lines.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 21, 2022
zomato delivery casteist lucknow
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

