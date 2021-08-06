share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Police Have an Obligation to Act With Empathy: Kerala HC

The court’s observation was in the context of a 21-year-old student who died by suicide after a police officer allegedly misbehaved with her.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 30, 2021
Kerala hc police empathy
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticedomestic violence
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related