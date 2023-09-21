share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Many Banks in India Are Denying Work to Pregnant Women, Perpetuating Gender Exclusion

The discrimination is commonplace and regressive, making it harder for new mothers to re-enter the workforce and demand adequate welfare.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jun 21, 2022
pregnant women Indian Bank
Image Credit: Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitymaternity leave
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related