The Buzz Cut: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Commits To Mainstreaming South Asian Culture in Hollywood

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

In a cover feature for InStylemagazine, Priyanka Chopra Jonas discusses how she de-emphasized her South Asian identity when she first got to Hollywood, but has since embraced her Indian roots and is ready to advocate for more — and less stereotyped — roles for South Asian actors in Hollywood. Whatever your thoughts on PC, she seems to be stepping up.

*

Jodie Comer’s Villanelle in hit BBC series Killing Eve is the unconventional, queer and complete heartthrob of a villain we all need in our lives. Here are all the reasons why.

*

Madonna hates her latest New York Times profile, “Madonna at 60.” It focuses too much on her age, she says, which never would have happened if she were a man.

*

In China, the #NoPerfectVictim movement is giving a platform to sexual assault survivors and quickly garnering momentum, despite the Chinese government’s historical distrust of social movements such as #MeToo. It started in response to the censure of a woman who accused e-commerce billionaire Richard Liu of rape.

*

The climate crisis is worsening and institutions around the world are scrambling to find solutions. A small district in Manipur, India, however, might have the perfect economic and social solutions to ensure sustainability.

*

You might have heard people raving about a Lin-Manuel Miranda play, Hamilton, a musical that was sung and rapped by black actors, depicting the life of one of America’s white founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton. Well, it’s not that great, and glorifies colonial, genocidal powers that stripped Native Americans of their land, rights and life, alleges Ishmael Reed in a new play, Haunting of Lin-Manuel Miranda.

*

American mothers drive their babies in a car seat; they can know the gender of their child; they feel comfortable breastfeeding in public: these are the observations that at once shocked and fascinated an Indian mother new to Silicon Valley. Here’s how she perceives the differences in parenting between India and the West.

*

After a 10-year hiatus, the Jonas Brothers are back — albeit having left behind their Disney image — with a rock album “Happiness Begins.” Here’s a look at how they went from “pop stars to rock stars.”

*

What went on inside All India Bakchod, and how did it go from being one of the most loved media brand in India to one loathed by so many? Here is an inside look into the downfall of All India Bakchod, and how news of toxic work culture in AIB was revealed by women most affected by it.

*

One more reason sharing data with corporate media brands is dangerous for society, even though the repercussions might not be immediately apparent: Home movies shared by families were curated by YouTube’s algorithm to show semi-nude kids, mostly little girls — to anybody who watched soft-core porn or a kid video.