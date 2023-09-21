share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Street Theater Can Open Men’s Eyes to Women’s Harassment

The project, Genderventions, also pushed women to take up more public space.

written by
Ankita Anand
published
Jun 7, 2019
women's safety in public spaces
Photo courtesy of vssuthackathon.in
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyeyesgender
AuthorAnkita Anand

Ankita Anand is an independent journalist, writer and poet based in Delhi. She has also been involved with theater, in the past, and is the co-founder of a street theater group called Aatish.

Related