share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Made in Heaven’ Is Not Subtle. And That’s Not a Bad Thing

In a society conditioned with deep-rooted prejudices, there’s little chance of it making any impact without being loud and explicit.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 11, 2023
made in heaven season 2 review
Image Credit: Amazon Prime
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureCasteism
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related