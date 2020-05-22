share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Languages With Greater Gender Biases Have Speakers With Greater Gender Biases: Study

A study of 25 languages concluded that people’s implicit gender associations are strongly predicted by gender associations embedded in their languages.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 6, 2020
languages and gender stereotypes
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureCombating Gender Bias
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related