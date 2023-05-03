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UN Receives Backlash For Promoting Gender Neutral Language Amid Pandemic

The pandemic is actually a great time to focus on gender equality.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 22, 2020
un gender neutral language
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PowerPoliticscovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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