share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘The Matrix’ Was Always About the Trans Experience, Confirms Lilly Wachowski

“I’m glad that it has gotten out that that was the original intention. The world wasn’t quite ready for it.”

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Aug 6, 2020
the matrix trans
Image Credit: Warner Bros
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefilm and TV
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related