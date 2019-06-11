share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Kathua Rape Case Verdict Offers a Hollow Sense of Justice

A swift verdict doesn’t herald larger change in the handling of sexual violence.

written by
Pallavi Prasad
published
Jun 11, 2019
Kathua Rape Case Verdict Offers A Hollow Victory of Justice
Image Credit: India Today
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societycurrent eventsMiles To Go
AuthorPallavi Prasad

Pallavi Prasad is The Swaddle's Features Editor. When she isn't fighting for gender justice and being righteous, you can find her dabbling in street and sports photography, reading philosophy, drowning in green tea, and procrastinating on doing the dishes.

Related