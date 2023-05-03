share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Parliament Enacts Death Sentence for Rape of Girls Under Twelve

A bad idea that purports to combat rape culture just became a law that furthers it.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Aug 7, 2018
death penalty for child rapists
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeabuse
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related