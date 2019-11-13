share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Japanese Amusement Park Tells Rollercoaster Riders Not to Scream Because It Could Spread Coronavirus

“Scream inside your heart” instead, the park association told visitors.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jul 10, 2020
Japanese amusement park scream
Image Credit: Youtube
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecoronavirus
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related