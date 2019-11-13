share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Benign Masochism: Why We Love Sad Movies, Roller Coasters, and Painful Massages

Activities that evoke negative emotions in the moment but aren’t threatening in the long term can be thrilling.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 13, 2019
benign masochism
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyfearinner workings
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related