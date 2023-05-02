share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is This Normal? “I Hate Surprises”

Surprises catch people unprepared and disrupt their routine; they also induce the feeling of losing control.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 3, 2021
why do people hate surprises
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyCultureanxiety
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related