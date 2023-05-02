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Public Libraries Once Made Knowledge, Social Debate Accessible. Can Local Projects Revive Them?

From street libraries to books in community fridges, new initiatives highlight the social worth of libraries as public spaces.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 3, 2021
india public libraries
Image Credit:Jean Shor/ Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturebooks
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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