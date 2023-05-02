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Can We Move On: From the Sexless, Sacrificing Divorced Woman Trope

This might shock you, but many divorced women are happy, vivacious, and have great sex lives.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 2, 2021
divorced women trope Bollywood
Image Credit: Excel Entertainment
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SocietyCultureCan We Move On?
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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