The Swdl
Is This Normal? “I Hate Being Tickled”

Tickling can overwhelm the nervous system and cause actual, temporary paralysis — which can terrify people who like to be in control.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 2, 2021
why some people hate being tickled
Image Credit: Getty Images
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

