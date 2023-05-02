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In ‘Ajeeb Daastaans,’ Caste Compels People To Lead Secretive, Manipulative Lives

The characters navigate their life choices using lies and deceit to survive a world set up against them.

written by
Hannah Stephen
published
May 2, 2021
ajeeb dastaans netflix
Image Credit: Netflix
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SocietyCulturebollywood
AuthorHannah Stephen

Hannah Stephen is a copywriter by day and a writer running from pillar to post making sense of culture and community by night. Her writing explores the themes of digital culture, accountability culture, and envisioning an anti-caste world.

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