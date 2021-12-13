share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is This Normal? ‘I Don’t Like to Eat in Front of Other People’

The greater the negativity one associates with experiences of communal dining, the more stressful the experience can become.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 1, 2022
why i like eating by myself
Image Credit: Getty Images/Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureeating disorders
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related