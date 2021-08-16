share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is This Normal? “I Like Eating Paper”

Xylophagia, a condition that makes people want to ingest paper, is a form of pica A.K.A an appetite for non-food items.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 16, 2021
is eating paper normal
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecoping mechanism
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related