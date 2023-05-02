share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All You Need to Know About Irritable Bowel Syndrome

IBS is twice as common among women than men.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 8, 2020
what are ibs symptoms
Image Credit: scientificillustration.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthgut
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related