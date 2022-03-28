share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Celeb Fan Culture Minimizes Accountability

Zoe Kravitz was recently cancelled after calling out Will Smith, but the incident spotlights a culture of weaponizing issues rather than addressing them.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 30, 2022
zoe kravitz cancelled
Image Credit:AP
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecancel culture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related