share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In Conversation: On Bras and Entrance Exams 

The team discusses pressing events that say something about our culture, and why it matters. Today, how the insistence on humiliating female students appearing for an exam undermines autonomy and education.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jul 19, 2022
kerala NEET girls remove bras
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityeducation
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related