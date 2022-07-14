share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Sexual Harassment’ Is Listed as an Unparliamentary Term, Eroding Accountability

The Centre this week released a new list of Unparliamentary words ahead of the monsoon session — leading to sexual harassment being left without a vocabulary to articulate it in lawmaking spaces.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Jul 15, 2022
sexual harassment is listed as unparliamentary language
Image credit: Express photo/Ravi Konojia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticslanguage
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related