share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Despite More Women Dying From Heart Disease, They Are Excluded From Research

The lack of women in trials of cardiovascular research severs the quality of treatments for heart diseases, increasing the risk of misdiagnosis.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 9, 2021
women excluded from cardio research
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcardiovascular health
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related