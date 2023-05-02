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The Culture Ministry Conducted a DNA Study of Tribal Populations. What Are the Implications?

The stated objective is to trace the migratory history of tribals in India as well as genetic diseases — this could fuel eugenicist ideas of nationalism and population control.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 19, 2022
DNA study india government
Image Credit: Thenewleam
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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