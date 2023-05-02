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How Julia Fox Disrupts Female Celebrity

Nobody really knows what she does — but that’s now part of the intrigue rather than the joke.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 23, 2022
julia fox celebrity
Image Credit: Gotham/GC images
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SocietyCulturecelebrity
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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