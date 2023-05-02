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The New Marilyn Monroe Film Forces Us to Examine Which Women Carry Timeless Intrigue — And Why

The movie promises to let us “see” her just as a Princess Diana biopic did earlier — but why are only certain women immortalized for their damage?

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 29, 2022
marilyn monroe blonde
Image credits – Netflix
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SocietyCulturebiopic
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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