share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Instant Noodles Became the Gateway to Cooking for Many Young Indians

“My first culinary foray was putting slices of chocolate and cinnamon into Maggi; it was disgusting but empowering.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 30, 2022
why indians love maggi so much
Image Credit: Pratik Bhide/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturediversity
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related