share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Scents Evoke Such Strong Memories

The brain’s smell and memory centers are wired together in a way no other senses are.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 10, 2021
why smells bring up memories
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindinner workings
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related