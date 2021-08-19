share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How a Home‑Made Kung Fu Movie Captured Guwahati’s Imagination

Local Kung Fu offered audiences a fresh style of filmmaking. Nine years down, the film continues to engage and entertain in Assam.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Sep 18, 2022
local kung fu cultural moment
Image Credit: Local Kung Fu/Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulture
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related