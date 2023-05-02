share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How the ‘Pan‑India’ Movie Phenomenon Embodies — And Redefines — Toxic Masculinity

The trailer of ‘Liger’, pegged as the next “pan Indian” film shares a common theme with the others: revved up hero-worship, angry masculinity, and all the makings of a cult-following.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 21, 2022
pan india movies toxic masculinity
Image credits – Sony Music/ Netflix
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureentertainment
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related