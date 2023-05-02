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How the ‘Pan‑India’ Movie Phenomenon Embodies — And Redefines — Toxic Masculinity

The trailer of ‘Liger’, pegged as the next “pan Indian” film shares a common theme with the others: revved up hero-worship, angry masculinity, and all the makings of a cult-following.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 21, 2022
pan india movies toxic masculinity
Image credits – Sony Music/ Netflix
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SocietyCultureentertainment
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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