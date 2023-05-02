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The Buzz Cut: Human Allies Stand Up for Mermaid Community Alleging Inaccurate Representation

This week in The Buzz Cut: historians debate the race of a mermaid, a citizen criticizes the lack of working pens, and a white man tides through a space-induced health crisis.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 17, 2022
little mermaid black
Image Credit: Disney/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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SocietyPeopleracism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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