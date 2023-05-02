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What the Loss of Movie Theaters Means for a Culture

By endangering the legacy of cinema halls, the pandemic has denied people a gateway to entertainment, and a part of their own selves.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 19, 2021
going to the movies
Image Credit: Alamy/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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SocietyCultureMovies
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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