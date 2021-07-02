share
IIT Madras Faculty Resigns Citing Casteism, Serving as Another Reminder To Hold ‘Premier Institutes’ Accountable

Prestigious institutions such as the IITs are in dire need of an internal assessment of systemic issues, Veetil noted.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 2, 2021
iit madras professor resigning due to caste discrimination
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

